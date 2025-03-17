Royce & Associates LP Boosts Position in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,748,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,598 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.47% of Select Water Solutions worth $23,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WTTR. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,728,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,600 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,998,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,456,000 after purchasing an additional 430,363 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $4,913,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,345,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,981,000 after purchasing an additional 329,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 421,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 310,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Select Water Solutions

In other news, CEO John Schmitz sold 73,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $957,053.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,825,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,811,417.84. The trade was a 2.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on Select Water Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Select Water Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE WTTR opened at $9.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.42. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $15.14.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $349.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.62 million. Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 3.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Select Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

About Select Water Solutions

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

