Royce & Associates LP Acquires 76,412 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 919,068 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,412 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.25% of A10 Networks worth $16,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in A10 Networks by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 389,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after buying an additional 41,141 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of A10 Networks by 38.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,801 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 55,302 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 115,384 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 57,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in A10 Networks by 262.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 56,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 40,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE:ATEN opened at $16.84 on Monday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $21.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.14.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 23.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATEN. StockNews.com upgraded A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of A10 Networks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

