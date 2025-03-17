Royce & Associates LP Acquires 38,379 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,170,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,379 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 3.57% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $21,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $15.00 to $18.61 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $18.61 price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.41.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $15.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day moving average is $15.18. The company has a market capitalization of $511.23 million, a P/E ratio of -311.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.44. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25.

Cross Country Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.