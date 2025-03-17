Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Short Interest Down 25.6% in February

Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the February 13th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.9 days.

Rotork Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTOXF remained flat at $4.25 during trading hours on Monday. Rotork has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $4.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.11.

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

