Roth Mkm Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Stock Price

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Roth Mkm from $15.50 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 97.42% from the company’s previous close.
Gogo Stock Down 4.0 %
NASDAQ GOGO traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,046,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,668. Gogo has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $828.25 million, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.07, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.81.
Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Gogo had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 121.96%. The business had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Gogo will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Gogo Company Profile
Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.
