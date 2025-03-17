Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, VP Brandon L. Cross sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.83, for a total transaction of $433,372.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,936.07. The trade was a 36.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.05, for a total value of $1,734,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,221,292.10. The trade was a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,101 shares of company stock worth $4,712,045. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price objective (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $665.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $623.60.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP stock opened at $569.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $61.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $499.47 and a 12-month high of $595.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $557.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $551.91.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

