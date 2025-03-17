Rockport Wealth LLC Sells 756 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Rockport Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Rockport Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28,506.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,408,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,407,000 after acquiring an additional 15,354,187 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,994,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,601,000 after buying an additional 242,536 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,589.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,742,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,345,000 after buying an additional 10,703,913 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,873,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,547,000 after buying an additional 39,815 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,958.9% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 7,819,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,073,000 after buying an additional 7,791,301 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $276.99 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $244.57 and a 52 week high of $303.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $293.39 and its 200 day moving average is $290.00. The company has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

