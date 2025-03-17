Rockport Wealth LLC Purchases 540 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Rockport Wealth LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust comprises approximately 0.7% of Rockport Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Rockport Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock opened at $27.66 on Monday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $19.85 and a 12 month high of $27.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.75.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

