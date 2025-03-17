Rockport Wealth LLC Purchases 3,912 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Rockport Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 15.4% of Rockport Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Rockport Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $34,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $522.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $688.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Leerink Partners increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $548.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $611.00 to $641.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.10.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $484.44 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $567.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $531.94. The company has a market capitalization of $172.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $364.17 and a 12 month high of $616.00.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $158,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,936,380. This trade represents a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total transaction of $5,763,494.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,925.28. This represents a 68.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,754 shares of company stock valued at $17,691,621 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

