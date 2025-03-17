Rockport Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 10,000 HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Rockport Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000. HealthEquity comprises about 0.4% of Rockport Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 1,934.8% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.
HealthEquity Trading Up 3.7 %
NASDAQ:HQY opened at $97.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.01 and a 12 month high of $115.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 89.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity
In other news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $639,917.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,219 shares in the company, valued at $8,704,992.51. This trade represents a 6.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About HealthEquity
HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.
