Rockport Wealth LLC Acquires 5,927 Shares of Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY)

Rockport Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Amplify High Income ETF makes up about 0.9% of Rockport Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Rockport Wealth LLC owned 0.45% of Amplify High Income ETF worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amplify High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Amplify High Income ETF by 329.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Amplify High Income ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000.

Get Amplify High Income ETF alerts:

Amplify High Income ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA YYY opened at $11.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.99. Amplify High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $11.39 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The company has a market capitalization of $537.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.85.

Amplify High Income ETF Announces Dividend

About Amplify High Income ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.51%.

(Free Report)

The Amplify High Income ETF (YYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE High Income index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed closed-end funds, weighted by yield, discount to NAV, and trading volume. There are no restrictions on the assets or strategies of the underlying funds. YYY was launched on Jun 12, 2013 and is managed by Amplify.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.