Robert Herdman Sells 6,000 Shares of Blackline Safety Corp. (TSE:BLN) Stock

Blackline Safety Corp. (TSE:BLN – Get Free Report) Director Robert Herdman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.69, for a total value of C$40,140.00.
Robert Herdman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 5th, Robert Herdman sold 12,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.25, for a total value of C$87,000.00.
Blackline Safety Stock Up 0.3 %
BLN traded up C$0.02 on Monday, hitting C$6.72. 9,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,320. Blackline Safety Corp. has a 12 month low of C$3.95 and a 12 month high of C$7.61. The company has a market cap of C$566.64 million, a PE ratio of -40.90 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.58, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.87 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.53.
Blackline Safety Company Profile
Blackline Safety Corp is a connected safety monitoring technology company. It provides wearable safety technology, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and increase productivity of organizations with coverage in more than 100 countries.
