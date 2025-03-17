Reviewing World Access (OTCMKTS:WAXS) and AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG)

AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG – Get Free Report) and World Access (OTCMKTS:WAXS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AmpliTech Group and World Access”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AmpliTech Group $11.67 million 2.79 -$2.46 million ($0.81) -2.30 World Access N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

World Access has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AmpliTech Group.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AmpliTech Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 World Access 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for AmpliTech Group and World Access, as reported by MarketBeat.

AmpliTech Group presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 168.82%. Given AmpliTech Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AmpliTech Group is more favorable than World Access.

Profitability

This table compares AmpliTech Group and World Access’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AmpliTech Group -68.09% -35.34% -28.57% World Access N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.0% of AmpliTech Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.8% of AmpliTech Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of World Access shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AmpliTech Group beats World Access on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AmpliTech Group

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc. designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company’s products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains. It provides specialty microwave block downconverters used as a test device on satellite access point antennas; specialty microwave 1:2 Tx protection switch panels that is used in satellite communication earth stations; desktop/benchtop and compact wideband power amplifiers used in SATCOM rack mount systems, as well as test equipment used in integrators and manufacturers of various communications systems, such as cellular base stations, simulators, and point to point wireless radios; and waveguide to coaxial adapters for SATCOM and satellite internet gateway systems. In addition, the company offers cryogenic amplifiers for quantum computing, medical, RF imaging, research and development, space communications, accelerators, radiometry, and telephony applications; and cryogenic and non-cryogenic 4g/5g small cell subsystems for high-speed networks and airline Wi-Fi systems. Further, it provides custom assembly designs and non-recurring engineering services on a project-by-project basis, as well as IC packaging and lids products. The company serves aerospace, government, defense, commercial satellite, and wireless industries through sales representatives and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and South Asia. AmpliTech Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.

About World Access

About World Access

World Access, Inc. operates as a global services company providing solutions in customer care to organizations in the travel, financial, health care, and call center industries. It consists of three full service companies and three specialized services companies. World Access Service Corporation serves companies located in the US and companies that have travelers or employees visiting North America. World Access Canada serves companies located in Canada; and World Access Asia serves companies located in eastern Asia, including Japan. World Access Europe provides members of World Access with logistical and medical support throughout the region. Other companies include World Access Provider Network Services; and World Access Transport Services that manages and coordinates all medical evacuation and repatriation activities for World Access. The company is based in Atlanta, Georgia. In April 2001, the company filed voluntary petitions for Chapter 11 relief in the United States Bankruptcy Court on behalf of itself and certain of its U.S. subsidiaries.

