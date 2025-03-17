Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.20.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Monday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $868,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $694,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 89,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 46,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagefield Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter worth $2,389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $17.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.47 and a 200-day moving average of $16.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

