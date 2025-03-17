Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.20.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Monday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $17.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.47 and a 200-day moving average of $16.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.
Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.
