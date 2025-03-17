Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its stake in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,891,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,108 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 5.72% of Resources Connection worth $16,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Resources Connection during the third quarter valued at about $1,895,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 578,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 174,836 shares in the last quarter. Circumference Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Circumference Group LLC now owns 815,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,906,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 35,178.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 105,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 104,833 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Resources Connection Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGP opened at $6.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.61. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $13.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.50.

Resources Connection Announces Dividend

Resources Connection Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.11%.

(Free Report)

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.