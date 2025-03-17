Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALNY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/13/2025 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/11/2025 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $272.00 to $280.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2025 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

2/26/2025 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $310.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2025 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2025 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $320.00 price target on the stock.

2/24/2025 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $400.00 to $500.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2025 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $384.00 to $385.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2025 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $310.00 to $300.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

2/14/2025 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $284.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/14/2025 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $320.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2025 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2025 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ ALNY traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $242.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of -111.64 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.96. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.98 and a fifty-two week high of $304.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,440 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.56, for a total value of $362,246.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,240,344.36. The trade was a 10.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 52,592 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $14,988,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,989 shares in the company, valued at $3,416,865. This represents a 81.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 71,234 shares of company stock worth $19,958,097 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $10,011,000. Bannerman Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 137.7% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 3,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $29,263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

