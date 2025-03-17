Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 17th (ACN, ADSK, AIT, ALZN, AMTX, ANIC, AUB, BA, BAER, BHB)

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2025

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, March 17th:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $380.00 to $372.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from $360.00 to $315.00. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $325.00 to $275.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) had its target price cut by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $32.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) had its price target increased by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $18.00 to $19.00. Ascendiant Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Agronomics (LON:ANIC) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 16 ($0.21) to GBX 15.90 ($0.21). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) had its target price lowered by Hovde Group from $46.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $103.00 to $113.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $6.00 to $5.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $35.00 to $36.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

BKV (NYSE:BKV) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $31.00 to $30.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $10.00 to $8.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) had its target price cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $30.00 to $25.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) had its target price lowered by Hovde Group from $36.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $104.00 to $113.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $121.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $35.00 to $36.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from $400.00 to $345.00. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $93.00 to $88.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from $72.00 to $55.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $200.00 to $212.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $60.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Daxor (NASDAQ:DXR) had its target price increased by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $24.75 to $25.00. Ascendiant Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 660 ($8.53) to GBX 565 ($7.30). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $80.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $30.90 to $28.20. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $9.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $133.00 to $131.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $235.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) had its target price cut by Roth Mkm from $15.50 to $13.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) had its price target increased by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $14.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $60.00. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $4.50 to $4.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $666.00 to $605.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $189.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $80.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $340.00 to $335.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from $400.00 to $315.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $58.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $16.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $17.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $125.00 to $130.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) had its target price increased by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $9.00 to $11.00. Ascendiant Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $84.00 to $80.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from $1,230.00 to $1,050.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $7.00 to $3.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $55.00 to $45.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $64.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $47.00 to $48.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $115.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $34.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $13.00 to $11.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $35.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Sila Realty Trust (NYSE:SILA) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $27.00 to $28.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) had its target price lowered by Roth Mkm from $3.00 to $2.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $550.00 to $600.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $16.50. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $202.00 to $244.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $515.00 to $430.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $50.00 to $49.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $15.00 to $13.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $245.00 to $205.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from $355.00 to $305.00. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $74.00 to $50.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $13.50. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from $85.00 to $75.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

