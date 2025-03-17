Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 17th (ACN, ADSK, AIT, ALZN, AMTX, ANIC, AUB, BA, BAER, BHB)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, March 17th:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $380.00 to $372.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Get Accenture plc alerts:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from $360.00 to $315.00. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT)

had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $325.00 to $275.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) had its target price cut by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $32.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) had its price target increased by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $18.00 to $19.00. Ascendiant Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Agronomics (LON:ANIC) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 16 ($0.21) to GBX 15.90 ($0.21). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) had its target price lowered by Hovde Group from $46.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $103.00 to $113.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $6.00 to $5.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $35.00 to $36.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

BKV (NYSE:BKV) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $31.00 to $30.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $10.00 to $8.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) had its target price cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $30.00 to $25.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) had its target price lowered by Hovde Group from $36.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $104.00 to $113.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $121.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $35.00 to $36.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from $400.00 to $345.00. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $93.00 to $88.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from $72.00 to $55.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $200.00 to $212.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $60.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Daxor (NASDAQ:DXR) had its target price increased by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $24.75 to $25.00. Ascendiant Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 660 ($8.53) to GBX 565 ($7.30). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $80.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $30.90 to $28.20. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $9.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $133.00 to $131.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $235.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) had its target price cut by Roth Mkm from $15.50 to $13.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) had its price target increased by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $14.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $60.00. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $4.50 to $4.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $666.00 to $605.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $189.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $80.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $340.00 to $335.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from $400.00 to $315.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $58.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $16.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $17.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $125.00 to $130.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) had its target price increased by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $9.00 to $11.00. Ascendiant Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $84.00 to $80.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from $1,230.00 to $1,050.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $7.00 to $3.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $55.00 to $45.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $64.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $47.00 to $48.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $115.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $34.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $13.00 to $11.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $35.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Sila Realty Trust (NYSE:SILA) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $27.00 to $28.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) had its target price lowered by Roth Mkm from $3.00 to $2.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $550.00 to $600.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $16.50. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $202.00 to $244.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $515.00 to $430.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $50.00 to $49.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $15.00 to $13.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $245.00 to $205.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from $355.00 to $305.00. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $74.00 to $50.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $13.50. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from $85.00 to $75.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.