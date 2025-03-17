Renewable Energy Stocks To Watch Now – March 16th

Quanta Services, Bank of New York Mellon, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, Southern, and WEC Energy Group are the five Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks are shares of companies that produce, develop, or distribute energy generated from renewable sources such as solar, wind, geothermal, or hydropower. These stocks attract investors looking to support sustainable energy solutions while capitalizing on the growing clean energy market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

PWR stock traded up $11.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $261.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,080,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,142. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $227.11 and a 1 year high of $365.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $294.19 and its 200-day moving average is $304.30.

Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

BK stock traded up $2.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,354,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,405,099. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $52.64 and a 1 year high of $90.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.30 and its 200-day moving average is $78.47.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Shares of PBR stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.46. The stock had a trading volume of 25,615,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,200,751. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.39.

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,990,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,261,427. Southern has a one year low of $67.53 and a one year high of $94.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.46.

WEC Energy Group (WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Shares of WEC stock traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,173,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,822. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $77.47 and a one year high of $110.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.45.

