Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RELX. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Relx by 7.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Relx by 83.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of Relx by 2.5% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 35,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Relx during the third quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Relx by 13.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 14,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

RELX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Relx in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays raised Relx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

NYSE RELX opened at $48.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Relx Plc has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.61. The firm has a market cap of $91.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.5586 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23. Relx’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

