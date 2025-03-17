Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 70,200 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the February 13th total of 89,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Reliance Global Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Get Reliance Global Group alerts:

Reliance Global Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Reliance Global Group stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,348. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.04. Reliance Global Group has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $18.53.

Reliance Global Group Company Profile

Reliance Global Group, Inc focuses in the acquisition and management of wholesale and retail insurance agencies in the United States. It provides agency services for insurance products in the healthcare and Medicare, personal and commercial, trucking, property and casualty, and insurance brokerage. The company was formerly known as Ethos Media Network, Inc and changed its name to Reliance Global Group, Inc in October 2018.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.