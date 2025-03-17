Rekor Systems (REKR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKRGet Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share and revenue of $12.91 million for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Rekor Systems stock opened at $1.09 on Monday. Rekor Systems has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Rekor Systems, Inc, a technology company, provides infrastructure solutions for transportation, public safety, and urban mobility markets in the United States and internationally. The company's platforms include Rekor One, an AI-powered roadway intelligence platform; Rekor Command, a comprehensive cross-agency platform that offers various applications for traffic management centers, freeway service patrol, first responders, and maintenance crews; Rekor Discover, a platform that ingests data from its hardware and automates comprehensive analytics and actionable insights about the movement of objects across the roadway; and Rekor Scout platform, which automates previously manual processes with collaborative solutions that keep all stakeholders apprised of developing situations and accelerate reaction times to incidents and offenders.

