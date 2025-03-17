Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $28.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regulus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

RGLS traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $1.45. 24,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,879. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.42.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regulus Therapeutics news, CFO Crispina Calsada sold 38,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total transaction of $48,782.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,713.16. This represents a 43.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Ray Aker sold 38,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total transaction of $48,569.22. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,838.84. This represents a 41.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,998 shares of company stock valued at $282,237 over the last quarter. 4.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. PEAK6 LLC bought a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 193.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 52,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 285.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 62,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RGLS8429, an anti-miR next generation oligonucleotide targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

