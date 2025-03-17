Reconnaissance Energy Africa (CVE:RECO) Stock Price Up 11.3% – Here’s What Happened

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (CVE:RECO – Get Free Report) shares rose 11.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.59. Approximately 93,220 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 350,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.
Reconnaissance Energy Africa Trading Up 13.2 %
The company has a market capitalization of C$146.72 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.92.
Reconnaissance Energy Africa Company Profile
Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Namibia and Botswana. The company holds a 90% interest in a petroleum exploration license that covers an area of approximately 25,341.33 square kilometer located in Namibia; and 100% working interest in a petroleum license, which covers an area of 8,990 square kilometer located in northwestern Botswana.
