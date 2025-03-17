Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RBGLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 11th

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 15th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.2909 per share on Thursday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This is a 51.9% increase from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance

Shares of RBGLY opened at $13.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.98 and a 200 day moving average of $12.48. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBGLY has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

