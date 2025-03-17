Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Unum Group (UNM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Unum Group (NYSE: UNM):

3/7/2025 – Unum Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/5/2025 – Unum Group was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2025 – Unum Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $102.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2025 – Unum Group had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $90.00 to $103.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2025 – Unum Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $84.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2025 – Unum Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/19/2025 – Unum Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $91.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/14/2025 – Unum Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/12/2025 – Unum Group had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $88.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/6/2025 – Unum Group had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $87.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/6/2025 – Unum Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/23/2025 – Unum Group is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock.

Unum Group Stock Up 2.4 %

UNM opened at $78.99 on Monday. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $48.38 and a 1-year high of $83.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.08 and a 200-day moving average of $69.55.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.11). Unum Group had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.74%.

In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $579,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,588,751. This trade represents a 18.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $4,099,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 980,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,402,427.63. This represents a 4.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unum Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,500,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,950,000 after buying an additional 55,014 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Unum Group by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 469,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,554,000 after buying an additional 156,380 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 111,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,647,000 after purchasing an additional 52,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.