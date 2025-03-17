Realty Income (NYSE:O) Trading Up 1% – Should You Buy?

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) shares were up 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.35 and last traded at $57.28. Approximately 859,598 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 5,226,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.69.

Several research analysts have recently commented on O shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.04.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.44, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2685 per share. This represents a yield of 5.7%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous apr 25 dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 327.55%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

