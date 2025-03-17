Quilter plc (OTCMKTS:QUILF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Quilter plc (OTCMKTS:QUILF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the February 13th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

QUILF stock remained flat at $1.82 during trading on Monday. Quilter has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $2.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.72.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Quilter in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through High Net Worth and Affluent segments. The High Net Worth segment provides discretionary investment management services to high-net worth clients, charities, companies, and institutions through a network of branches; and financial advice services for protection, mortgages, savings, investment, and pensions primarily to high-net-worth clients.

