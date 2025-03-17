QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG) Short Interest Update

QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the February 13th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

QuantaSing Group Stock Up 2.5 %

QSG traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.83. 112,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.93 million, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average is $2.53. QuantaSing Group has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $6.22.

Get QuantaSing Group alerts:

QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $99.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.90 million. QuantaSing Group had a return on equity of 88.29% and a net margin of 10.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QuantaSing Group will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuantaSing Group

QuantaSing Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantaSing Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in QuantaSing Group during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in QuantaSing Group during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QuantaSing Group by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 23,272 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

QuantaSing Group Limited provides online learning services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online courses, including financial literacy, short-video production, personal well-being, electronic keyboard, and meditation courses. It also offers marketing and enterprise talent management services to enterprise customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QuantaSing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantaSing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.