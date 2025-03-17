Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) CFO Sells $1,462,553.19 in Stock

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) CFO Asif Ali sold 24,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $1,462,553.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,477.33. This represents a 28.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ PTGX opened at $54.78 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 2.34. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.22 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60.
Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $2.07. The firm had revenue of $170.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.65 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a net margin of 52.76% and a return on equity of 34.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PTGX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. BTIG Research set a $73.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.22.
Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.
