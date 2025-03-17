ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB) Short Interest Up 53.8% in February

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the February 13th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ UCYB opened at $48.42 on Monday. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $34.14 and a 12 month high of $61.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 million, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.46.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.3539 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

About ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (UCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund provides daily 2x leveraged exposure to a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the global cybersecurity industry. UCYB was launched on Jan 19, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

