Promising Small Cap Stocks To Watch Today – March 14th

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Applied Optoelectronics, SUNation Energy, Quantum Computing, Gorilla Technology Group, AltC Acquisition, and Radius Recycling are the seven Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies with relatively small market capitalizations, commonly ranging between $300 million and $2 billion. These stocks often present opportunities for rapid growth but can also carry higher volatility and risk compared to larger, more established firms. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of NASDAQ TSLL traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.27. 143,733,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,740,721. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91 and a beta of -5.14. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 12-month low of $4.94 and a 12-month high of $41.50.

Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

Shares of NASDAQ AAOI traded up $6.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.87. 14,814,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,127,326. Applied Optoelectronics has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.50.

SUNation Energy (SUNE)

SUNE traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $0.57. The company had a trading volume of 491,062,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,170,729. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.44. SUNation Energy has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $313.50.

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Shares of NASDAQ QUBT traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.89. The company had a trading volume of 36,778,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,603,211. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.03. Quantum Computing has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The company has a market capitalization of $944.46 million, a PE ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 3.26.

Gorilla Technology Group (GRRR)

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. provides video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and edge content management hardware, software, and services in the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through three segments: Video IoT, Security Convergence, and Other segments. It offers intelligent video analytics AI models for various verticals, such as behavioral analytics, people/face recognition, vehicle analysis, object recognition, and business intelligence that can scan video for patterns and distinguish specific items using AI algorithms and metadata.

NASDAQ:GRRR traded up $7.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,703,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,135,825. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Gorilla Technology Group has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $44.15.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Shares of NYSE:ALCC traded down $2.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.95. 8,750,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,393. AltC Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $18.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.68.

Radius Recycling (RDUS)

Radius Recycling, Inc. recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

RDUS stock traded up $14.34 on Friday, hitting $28.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,056,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,162. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $788.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.67. Radius Recycling has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $28.79.

