Promising Lithium Stocks To Research – March 14th

Exxon Mobil, Rio Tinto Group, and Albemarle are the three Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks refer to shares in companies involved in the exploration, mining, and production of lithium, a key component in rechargeable batteries used for electronics and electric vehicles. These stocks are often seen as a way to indirectly invest in the growing demand for clean energy and advanced battery technologies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.33. 6,418,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,951,173. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.73. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $103.67 and a 12 month high of $126.34.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Rio Tinto Group stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,148,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,235,918. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $57.85 and a one year high of $74.24. The stock has a market cap of $78.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.34 and a 200-day moving average of $62.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Shares of NYSE ALB traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.65. 652,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,595,609. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.70. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $67.23 and a 1 year high of $137.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.20 and a 200 day moving average of $91.61.

