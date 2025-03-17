Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Sold by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,412 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC owned 0.31% of Progyny worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leibman Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 63,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 31,872 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Progyny by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,467,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,319,000 after acquiring an additional 695,740 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Progyny in the third quarter valued at $1,280,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at $989,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Progyny by 530.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 706,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,835,000 after acquiring an additional 594,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Peter Anevski bought 209,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $3,033,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,392,384.24. The trade was a 90.32 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,202,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 228,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,988.92. This trade represents a 191.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PGNY opened at $20.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.58 and its 200-day moving average is $18.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.41. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $38.98.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PGNY. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Progyny from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Progyny from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.82.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

