Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Director Sells $344,088.80 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.10, for a total value of $344,088.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,226,240 shares in the company, valued at $82,280,704. This represents a 0.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Procore Technologies Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PCOR opened at $68.28 on Monday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.46 and a 12-month high of $88.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of -94.83 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.06 and a 200-day moving average of $71.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.46). Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $302.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PCOR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Procore Technologies from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Procore Technologies from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.24.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PCOR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 50,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 30,948 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 39.2% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 966,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,635,000 after buying an additional 272,030 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 49.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after buying an additional 22,734 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 30.2% in the third quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 126,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after buying an additional 29,431 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Procore Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.