Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decline of 41.1% from the February 13th total of 19,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 68,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Trading Up 2.5 %
NASDAQ PSC opened at $48.33 on Monday. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $45.88 and a 1 year high of $57.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.30. The company has a market cap of $711.42 million, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.19.
Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st.
Institutional Trading of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF
About Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF
The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Maximize Your Dividends With These 3 High-Yield ETFs
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Poised for a Strong Comeback
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Meta Platforms: Can LLaMA Drive Long-Term Stock Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.