Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decline of 41.1% from the February 13th total of 19,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 68,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ PSC opened at $48.33 on Monday. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $45.88 and a 1 year high of $57.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.30. The company has a market cap of $711.42 million, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF alerts:

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st.

Institutional Trading of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF

About Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 187.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.