Polen Capital Management LLC Takes $2.72 Million Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,000. Polen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Belden as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Belden during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 97.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Belden by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Belden by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Belden by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Belden stock opened at $101.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Belden Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.90 and a twelve month high of $131.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Belden Announces Dividend

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. Belden had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Belden news, Director Gregory James Mccray sold 4,200 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $441,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,199 shares in the company, valued at $441,776.79. The trade was a 50.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Leah Tate sold 2,400 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total value of $275,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,599.11. The trade was a 9.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,428 shares of company stock worth $2,589,774. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BDC shares. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Belden from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Belden in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Belden

Belden Profile

(Free Report)

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.