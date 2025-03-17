Polen Capital Management LLC Sells 96,863 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Polen Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 81.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,461 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 96,863 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 291.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alarm.com by 305.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.40.

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $58.49 on Monday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.87 and a 52 week high of $74.97. The company has a quick ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $242.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.44 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 13.21%. Analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 3,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total value of $200,834.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,191,875. The trade was a 8.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

