Polen Capital Management LLC Purchases 20,038 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 86.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,038 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 54,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 45,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Maxim Group cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 price target on Tetra Tech in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 10,116 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $347,282.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,528.68. The trade was a 14.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $29.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.45 and its 200 day moving average is $41.42. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $28.17 and a one year high of $51.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 4.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

