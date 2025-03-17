Polen Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Polen Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 47.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,312 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Houlihan Lokey worth $6,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HLI. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $159.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 0.72. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.81 and a 12 month high of $192.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.04 and its 200 day moving average is $172.05.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 20.04%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $179.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $201.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $192.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $172.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Houlihan Lokey

About Houlihan Lokey

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.