Polen Capital Management LLC Has $10.20 Million Stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Polen Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,291 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Revolve Group worth $10,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 1,302.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Revolve Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Revolve Group

In related news, CEO Michael Karanikolas sold 12,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $325,962.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,190,620. The trade was a 9.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 67,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $2,074,617.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,430. This represents a 47.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 511,649 shares of company stock worth $16,027,128. Company insiders own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on RVLV. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp raised shares of Revolve Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.53.

Revolve Group Price Performance

NYSE RVLV opened at $22.27 on Monday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $39.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.86 and its 200-day moving average is $29.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.25.

Revolve Group Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

