Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Now Covered by Analysts at D. Boral Capital

Stock analysts at D. Boral Capital began coverage on shares of Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PSTV. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on Plus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of Plus Therapeutics stock opened at $0.68 on Monday. Plus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $2.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.26.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer. Its lead radiotherapeutic drug candidate is rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers and other cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

