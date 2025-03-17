Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Now Covered by Analysts at D. Boral Capital

Stock analysts at D. Boral Capital began coverage on shares of Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PSTV. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on Plus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th.
Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer. Its lead radiotherapeutic drug candidate is rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers and other cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.
