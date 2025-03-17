Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 309,744 Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:ZALT)

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:ZALT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 309,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,218,000. Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly makes up about 9.3% of Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 8.05% of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the third quarter worth $317,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 11.2% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Trading Up 0.2 %

ZALT stock opened at $29.68 on Monday. Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly has a 1-year low of $26.90 and a 1-year high of $30.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.07 and its 200-day moving average is $29.71. The firm has a market cap of $400.09 million, a P/E ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.29.

Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (ZALT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 10% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three months ZALT was launched on Sep 30, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

