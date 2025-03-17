Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN)

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XJUN. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth $1,800,000. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth $1,075,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter worth $489,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth $425,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth $366,000.
FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Price Performance
Shares of XJUN stock opened at $38.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $154.95 million, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.35. FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a 1-year low of $35.24 and a 1-year high of $39.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.50.
FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Profile
The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (XJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- How to Build the Ultimate Everything ETF Portfolio
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Dutch Bros or Starbucks: Which Coffee Stock Has More Growth?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- 3 Stocks With High ROE and Market-Beating Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.