Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 3.5 %

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $229.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.29. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.86 and a twelve month high of $275.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.02.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.74% and a negative return on equity of 54.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HLT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $265.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $237.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $247.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.61.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 40,653 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total transaction of $10,928,745.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,802,871.89. The trade was a 34.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

