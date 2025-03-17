Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 1.3% of Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 358.3% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $813.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.38 billion, a PE ratio of 69.47, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $830.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $842.50. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $711.40 and a twelve month high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. The trade was a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $997.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Leerink Partners set a $950.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,009.72.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

