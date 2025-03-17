Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC Acquires 360 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STZ. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,844.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 924,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,265,000 after buying an additional 876,745 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,766,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Constellation Brands by 6.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,144,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,048,000 after purchasing an additional 402,211 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Constellation Brands by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 453,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,373,000 after purchasing an additional 160,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,656,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Argus downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.81.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $181.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.46 and a 52 week high of $274.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 48.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.08). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 108.60%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, Director William T. Giles bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $186.39 per share, with a total value of $186,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,688.57. This represents a 215.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

