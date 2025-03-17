Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 250 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lowered its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $207.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.67.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF opened at $172.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $210.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.37 and a 200 day moving average of $175.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

