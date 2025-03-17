Picton Mahoney Asset Management Reduces Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 88.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,700,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604,161 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,059,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 23.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,893,000 after buying an additional 390,316 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $49,001,000. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 9,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total value of $1,194,720.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,022.54. This represents a 25.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 2.7 %

THC opened at $122.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $90.03 and a 12 month high of $171.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.06.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 21.88%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Tenet Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $205.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.88.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

