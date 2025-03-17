Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases 1,915 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 23,937.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,923 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Allegion were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 96.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,674,644 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $244,063,000 after purchasing an additional 823,874 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,175,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 397.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 606,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $88,450,000 after acquiring an additional 484,995 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 312.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 574,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,012,000 after acquiring an additional 434,820 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,436,127 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $449,033,000 after purchasing an additional 257,175 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

In related news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total transaction of $257,535.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,000.02. This represents a 16.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David S. Ilardi sold 789 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total transaction of $98,845.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,820. This represents a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,224 shares of company stock valued at $406,636 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALLE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Allegion from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Allegion from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.33.

Allegion Stock Up 1.4 %

ALLE stock opened at $126.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $113.27 and a twelve month high of $156.10.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.91 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 45.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.91%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

