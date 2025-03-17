Picton Mahoney Asset Management Lowers Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 64.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $11.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.43. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $10.87 and a 1 year high of $15.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

